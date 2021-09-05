CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and approximately $389,049.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

