Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.