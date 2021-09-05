Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550,475 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises 1.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.37% of Carnival Co. & worth $95,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 44,236,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,330,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Argus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

