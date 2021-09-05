Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

