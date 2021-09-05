Caspian Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $3,097.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.