Cat Token (CAT) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $500,956.22 and $1,006.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00440140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

