Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Catalent worth $75,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $140.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

