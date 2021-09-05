Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $210.37. 2,513,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.