Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cavco Industries worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $252.48 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

