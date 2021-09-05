Celo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $260.43 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00010236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

