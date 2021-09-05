Centaur Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $574,494.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

