Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 590.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

