Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $124.93 million and $1.35 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,659,516 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

