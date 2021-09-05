Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $166.91 or 0.00331641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $63,438.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00158845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00227789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.83 or 0.07883898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.44 or 0.99875225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00989376 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,917 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.