Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

