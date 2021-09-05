Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002513 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $38.03 million and $3.68 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

