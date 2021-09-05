Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $14.96 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $14.96 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00159907 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

