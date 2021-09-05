Chainswap Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $633,906.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

