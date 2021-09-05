Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.33 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

