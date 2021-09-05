Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Change Healthcare worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 129.2% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $78,043,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

CHNG stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

