ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

