ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,036.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $471,229.50 and $20,036.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

