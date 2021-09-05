ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0032 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $67,201.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,619.69 or 0.99840309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008300 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

