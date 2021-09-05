Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) vs. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head to Head Survey

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.05 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.31

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.03%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21%

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

