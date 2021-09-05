Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chemed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Chemed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Chemed by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $478.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.90. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,105,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

