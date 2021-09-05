Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $445.68 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $445.68 million and $89.25 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $281.68 or 0.00544390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

