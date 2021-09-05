Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $405.70 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $405.70 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,515,034 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

