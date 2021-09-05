Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.48 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $110.27 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006844 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.