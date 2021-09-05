Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,179,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,805,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,920.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,545.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

