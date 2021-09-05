Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $53.04 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Chonk has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3,290.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $53.04 or 0.00105856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00843027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

