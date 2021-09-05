Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.39. 625,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,354. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

