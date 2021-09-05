Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Churchill Downs worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

