CIF Asset Management Ltd Invests $50.44 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,518,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,437,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ comprises approximately 48.2% of CIF Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CIF Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.74% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $7.23 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

