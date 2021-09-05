CIF Asset Management Ltd Invests $7.31 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 472,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 7.0% of CIF Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 85,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,567,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 639,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,274,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,602,000 after buying an additional 3,328,785 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

TME stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

