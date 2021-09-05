Cim LLC Acquires 1,835 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

