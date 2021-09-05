Cim LLC Acquires 714 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

