Cim LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 44,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.14. 980,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.25. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

