Cim LLC Buys 2,670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

