Cim LLC Buys 3,356 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,333,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,583,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

