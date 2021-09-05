Cim LLC Grows Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cim LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,254. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

