Cim LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

