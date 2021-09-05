Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Tobam raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 433,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,516. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.