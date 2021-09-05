Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

