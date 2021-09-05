Cim LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 4.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cim LLC owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,759.27.

CMG stock traded up $17.21 on Friday, reaching $1,920.01. 156,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,770.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,545.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

