Cim LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

