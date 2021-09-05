Cim LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cim LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,670 shares of company stock worth $5,349,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

