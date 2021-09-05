Cim LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.43. 786,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

