Cim LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cim LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 317,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

