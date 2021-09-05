Cim LLC Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

