Cim LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

